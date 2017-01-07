My oldest daughter, Addy, was at a birthday sleepover on New Year’s Eve, which gave my middle daughter, Olivia, a chance to party with her parents.

As her brother went off to bed at 10 p.m. and mom fell asleep at 10:05, 10:30 and 11:15 p.m., Olivia and I watched a time honored tradition, the ‘Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’ show.