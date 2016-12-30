FJN Facebook | FairburyTV Facebook | FJN Twitter | FairburyTV Twitter | Contact Us
Fairbury Journal News
To Advertise Call (402) 729-6141
    
  • Bonham Theatre Update
  • Cornerstone Community Church children's program
  • Mahaska Man Escapes Injury After Car Engulfed In Flame
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
Vertical thumbnails||||#1A6987|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl19_rrThumbnails221||ctl00_body_ctl19_rrFullSizePhotos221||imgStartRotator221||imgStopRotator221||125||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||25590,0|25586,1|25565,2||221

In the News

  • Bonham Theatre Update

    Bonham Theatre Update
    Friday, December 30, 2016 9:18 AM
    Work continues on getting the Bonham Theatre up and running. There was a brief slowdown as the holidays approached, but construction is now ramping up again.

  • Mahaska Man Escapes Injury After Car Engulfed In Flame

    Mahaska Man Escapes Injury After Car Engulfed In Flame
    Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:46 PM
    Timing was a crucial point all around for a Mahaska man on Monday.

  • Sen. Ebke Prepares For Upcoming Session

    Sen. Ebke Prepares For Upcoming Session
    Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:25 PM
    Sen. Laura Ebke has been making several appearances in Fairbury to touch base with constituents before the 2017 Nebraska Legislative session begins on January 4.

Sports

  • Unbeatens Do Battle

    Unbeatens Do Battle
    Friday, December 30, 2016 9:27 AM
    In a game that featured two undefeated squads, Diller-Odell was able to make some key plays down the stretch to seal a 56-49 home victory over Meridian Wednesday night.

  • Griffins Double Up Mustangs

    Griffins Double Up Mustangs
    Friday, December 30, 2016 9:25 AM
    Diller-Odell benefited from a rock-solid defense Wednesday evening against Meridian.

  • Annual Elks Hoop Shoot Coming January 7

    Tuesday, December 27, 2016 4:08 PM
    The annual Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is slated for Saturday Jan. 7, 2017 at the Fairbury Jr.-Sr. High School gymnasium starting with registration from 9-10 a.m.

Editorials

  • SHOOTING STAR

    Friday, December 30, 2016 9:24 AM
    “Instant gratification takes too long.” - Carrie Fisher

  • legal and justice system of this state needs overhauled

    Friday, December 30, 2016 9:24 AM
     A while back I wrote an editorial about a young man and how he needed to be put into jail for a series of crimes.

  • AMATEUR NIGHT

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016 1:01 PM
    While Thanksgiving is usually focused on family and Christmas on the kids, New Year’s Day and, more significantly, New Year’s Eve, is all about adult fun. When I say adult fun, I mean drinking.

Obituaries

  • Heidi Hall Cobb

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:02 PM
    Heidi Lynette (Hall) Cobb was born May 20, 1972, at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln.

  • Sharon Holtmeier

    Sharon Holtmeier
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:31 PM
    Sharon R. (Berry) (Trauernicht) Holtmeier, 69 years of age, of Diller, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, after a three year battle with lung cancer.

  • Fred Psota

    Fred Psota
    Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:30 PM
    Fred G. Psota, 87 of Grand Island died Monday, December 12, 2016 at the Grand Island Veterans Home.
An image.
Fairbury Community Concert on 12.19.16
An image.
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Signup

Our app is now available!

     

Event Calendar

"Select a day to show the events for that day below the heading "This week's events"
Calendar
Title and navigation
Title and navigation
Move back 3 monthsMove back 1 month

January 2017

Move forward 1 monthMove forward 3 months

January 2017
SMTWTFS
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
Submit an Event...

This Week's Events

SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS
 
SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS at 11:29 AM on 9/16/2016
Start Time: 9/16/2016 11:29:00 AM
End Time: 2/28/2017 4:00:00 PM
SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS Presented by Legal Aid of Nebraska Clinic locations Cheyenne County District Courthouse 1000 10th Ave., Sidney NE 69162 (308) 254-2814 Jefferson County District Courthouse 411 4th Street Fairbury, NE 68352 on the second floor. (402) 729-6807 What You Need to Bring The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Self-Help Simple Divorce Forms Q: How Do I Get the Forms? A: Go to the “Nebraska Judicial Branch” website. Click on the “Self-Help” menu, and then on “Families & Children.” Choose from “Simple Divorce –No Children” or “Simple Divorce-With Children.” Print out the forms and instructions and bring them with you. Learn how to present your case in Court! Sign up at the Clerk of District Court’s Office. Clinic Dates September: Tuesday, September 6th with follow-up class on October 11th October: Tuesday October 4th with follow-up class on November 8th November: Tuesday November 15th with follow-up class on December 27th December: Tuesday December 6th with follow-up class on January 17th January: Tuesday January 24th with follow-up class on February 28th CLINIC TIMES All the Clinics will start at 3:00 p.m. and end by 4:30
PrintEmailFacebookTweet
An image.
An image.
Fairbury Journal-News
An image.
Fairbury Journal-News
 P.O. Box 415 | Fairbury, NE 68352 | (402) 729-6141
 