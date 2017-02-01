Optimist at 1:59 PM on 2/1/2017
2/1/2017 1:59:00 PM
2/3/2017 12:00:00 AM
The Nebraska District of Optimist International will hold their second Quarter Conference at the Beatrice Holiday Inn Express this weekend. The Optimist Club of Beatrice will host visiting members to a Soup Supper in the Hotel lobby Friday, Feb. 3 from 6-8:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 4, activities will begin with a welcome from Beatrice Mayor, Stan Wirth and presentation of colors by Cub Scout Pack 223 followed by the national anthem sung by 8 year old Alecia Bedlan of Fairbury.
At an evening banquet, Awards for the 2015-2016 Optimist year will be presented to individuals and clubs that impacted the lives of children. A plaque will be given in appreciation of Dan and Cara Whitney’s generous contributions to benefit children through their “Git R Done” Foundation. Lynn Ayers, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center will be the Keynote speaker.
Entertainment will be provided by Alecia Bedlan.