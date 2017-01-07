FJN Facebook | FairburyTV Facebook | FJN Twitter | FairburyTV Twitter | Contact Us
  New Years Baby
    Jefferson Community Health Center welcomed the 2017 New Year's Baby, Beau James Warnke. Beau is the son of Skyler Miller and Blake Warnke of Morrowvillle, Kan. He was born Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:14 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches long.
  Plymouth Grocery to close, re-purpose building
    Paul Shada is going from a job to a love.
    Shada will be closing Plymouth Grocery in the next one to two weeks and will continue a passion he has had for years: antiques.
  Holiday Recital
    HOLIDAY RECITAL—Piano students of Jill Carlson put on a holiday recital on Dec. 22 at Cornerstone Community Church
    
In the News

  • Fire at Waldo Farms Friday night

    Saturday, January 7, 2017 9:41 AM
    At approximately 7 p.m. last night a fire damaged a building at Waldo Farms, north of Tri County Schools. Crew members on site believe the engine compartment of a feed truck started on fire and as the truck was parked inside a metal building, the fire spread and made it difficult to extinguish. Crews from Wilber, Plymouth and DeWitt were on scene until around 12:30 a.m. this morning. Crew members estimate the building as a total loss.

  • Fairbury Police Department Received Grant for Speed Control Equipment

    Friday, January 6, 2017 3:06 PM
    The Fairbury Police Department is being awarded a highway safety grant to assist in obtaining one mobile radar unit. According to the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office Administrator, Fred Zwonechek, “The Fairbury Police Department has been awarded the funding to help prevent traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities at various locations throughout the area.”

  • JEFFERSON COUNTY ONE AND SIX YEAR PLANS UPDATED FOR THE NEW YEAR

    JEFFERSON COUNTY ONE AND SIX YEAR PLANS UPDATED FOR THE NEW YEAR
    Friday, January 6, 2017 3:05 PM
    The Jefferson County Department of Roads presented a map showing the preliminary update to the one and six year plan for 2017 to 2023 at Tuesday's County Commissioner meeting. 

Sports

Editorials

  • THE DICTIONARY OF DON’T II: THE WRATH OF DON

    Friday, January 6, 2017 3:34 PM
    It is the beginning of a new year and that means it’s time to start breaking those New Year’s resolutions that no one really intends to stick to anyway. 

  • Be honest in all aspects of life

    Friday, January 6, 2017 3:33 PM
    Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association, Allen Beermann, was talking with a young man at a recent function I attended. The young man was beginning his career and was working with a lobbyist group.

  • Quick Quips

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 4:47 PM
    My oldest daughter, Addy, was at a birthday sleepover on New Year’s Eve, which gave my middle daughter, Olivia, a chance to party with her parents. 
    As her brother went off to bed at 10 p.m. and mom fell asleep at 10:05, 10:30 and 11:15 p.m., Olivia and I watched a time honored tradition, the ‘Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’ show.

Obituaries

  • Kenneth Grummert

    Kenneth Grummert
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 11:28 AM
    Kenneth H. Grummert, 90 years of age, of Jansen, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Jefferson Community Health Center in Fairbury.

  • Gertrude Dux

    Gertrude Dux
    Monday, January 2, 2017 4:44 PM
    Gertrude Elizabeth Kujath Dux, age 83, died Dec. 10, 2016, at Jefferson Community Hospital in Fairbury. She lived at Gardenside Long Term Care in Fairbury for the past three years.

  • Lorna Bartels

    Lorna Bartels
    Monday, January 2, 2017 4:43 PM
    Lorna Arlene Bartels was born to Paul and Bertha (Holtmeier) Meyer on April 21, 1922, at Daykin and passed away on Dec. 29, 2016 at Fairbury at the age of 94 years, 8 months and 8 days.
Fairbury Community Concert on 12.19.16
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 2017

January 2017
This Week's Events

SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS
 
SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS at 11:29 AM on 9/16/2016
Start Time: 9/16/2016 11:29:00 AM
End Time: 2/28/2017 4:00:00 PM
SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS Presented by Legal Aid of Nebraska Clinic locations Cheyenne County District Courthouse 1000 10th Ave., Sidney NE 69162 (308) 254-2814 Jefferson County District Courthouse 411 4th Street Fairbury, NE 68352 on the second floor. (402) 729-6807 What You Need to Bring The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Self-Help Simple Divorce Forms Q: How Do I Get the Forms? A: Go to the “Nebraska Judicial Branch” website. Click on the “Self-Help” menu, and then on “Families & Children.” Choose from “Simple Divorce –No Children” or “Simple Divorce-With Children.” Print out the forms and instructions and bring them with you. Learn how to present your case in Court! Sign up at the Clerk of District Court’s Office. Clinic Dates September: Tuesday, September 6th with follow-up class on October 11th October: Tuesday October 4th with follow-up class on November 8th November: Tuesday November 15th with follow-up class on December 27th December: Tuesday December 6th with follow-up class on January 17th January: Tuesday January 24th with follow-up class on February 28th CLINIC TIMES All the Clinics will start at 3:00 p.m. and end by 4:30
FHS 1962 Reunion
 
FHS 1962 Reunion at 4:28 PM on 1/3/2017
Start Time: 1/3/2017 4:28:00 PM
End Time: 3/5/2017 12:00:00 AM
Fairbury High School class of 1962. A gathering of members and spouses will be held in AZ March 3, 4, 5, 2017. For details please contact Kathy Weichels 406 855 8296 or email mtweichels@yahoo.com
