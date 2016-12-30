SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS at 11:29 AM on 9/16/2016
|
Start Time:
|9/16/2016 11:29:00 AM
|
End Time:
|2/28/2017 4:00:00 PM
SELF HELP
DIVORCE CLINICS
Presented by Legal Aid of Nebraska
Clinic locations
Cheyenne County District Courthouse
1000 10th Ave., Sidney NE 69162
(308) 254-2814
Jefferson County District Courthouse
411 4th Street Fairbury, NE 68352 on the second floor.
(402) 729-6807
What You Need to Bring
The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Self-Help Simple Divorce Forms
Q: How Do I Get the Forms?
A: Go to the “Nebraska Judicial Branch” website. Click on the “Self-Help” menu, and then on “Families & Children.” Choose from “Simple Divorce –No Children” or “Simple Divorce-With Children.” Print out the forms and instructions and bring them with you.
Learn how to present your case in Court! Sign up at the Clerk of District Court’s Office.
Clinic Dates
September: Tuesday, September 6th with follow-up class on October 11th
October: Tuesday October 4th with follow-up class on November 8th
November: Tuesday November 15th with follow-up class on December 27th
December: Tuesday December 6th with follow-up class on January 17th
January: Tuesday January 24th with follow-up class on February 28th
CLINIC TIMES
All the Clinics will start at 3:00 p.m. and end by 4:30