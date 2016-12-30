SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS Presented by Legal Aid of Nebraska Clinic locations Cheyenne County District Courthouse 1000 10th Ave., Sidney NE 69162 (308) 254-2814 Jefferson County District Courthouse 411 4th Street Fairbury, NE 68352 on the second floor. (402) 729-6807 What You Need to Bring The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Self-Help Simple Divorce Forms Q: How Do I Get the Forms? A: Go to the “Nebraska Judicial Branch” website. Click on the “Self-Help” menu, and then on “Families & Children.” Choose from “Simple Divorce –No Children” or “Simple Divorce-With Children.” Print out the forms and instructions and bring them with you. Learn how to present your case in Court! Sign up at the Clerk of District Court’s Office. Clinic Dates September: Tuesday, September 6th with follow-up class on October 11th October: Tuesday October 4th with follow-up class on November 8th November: Tuesday November 15th with follow-up class on December 27th December: Tuesday December 6th with follow-up class on January 17th January: Tuesday January 24th with follow-up class on February 28th CLINIC TIMES All the Clinics will start at 3:00 p.m. and end by 4:30