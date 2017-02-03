Editor:

I am writing to encourage anyone who has the opportunity to vote in the up-coming bond election for a new swimming pool and improved City Park infrastructure to vote YES! Only those of us in the city limits have the privilege to vote on the proposed bond but when the time comes we will be more than happy to accept donations from anyone in the county and throughout the country who might want to contribute to this great cause. If we can just get the bond to pass, funding-raising and grant efforts will begin which will considerably lower the tax burden of the few.