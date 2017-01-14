FJN Facebook | FairburyTV Facebook | FJN Twitter | FairburyTV Twitter | Contact Us
  • Gail Ward
    Sometimes the staff of The Fairbury Journal-News must get together and brainstorm to come up with subjects for the Friends of Fairbury feature. Other times, an idea literally walks through the front door. A man came into the office to inform us that Gail Ward was retiring from the Senior Center after 28 years and suggested we do a story on her.
    
  • Lt. Governor Mike Foley Stops in Fairbury
  • H&R Block Open House
    
In the News

  • Winter Storm Update

    Saturday, January 14, 2017 9:55 AM
    Winter storm watch is still in place. There is a small chance we could see some precipitation start towards tomorrow morning. It is possible the watch could up or down graded so monitor the NWS and/or local media source for any new updates.

  • FFA Alumni Spaghetti Fundraiser Postponed

    Friday, January 13, 2017 4:17 PM
    FFA Alumni Spaghetti Fundraiser originally set for Saturday has been postponed for Feb. 10th because of the changes in games do to the weather. 

  • **Notice of Time Changes for Fairbury Basketball Saturday**

    Friday, January 13, 2017 4:04 PM
    Due to weather the JV games scheduled for tomorrow have cancelled. The Varsity Girls game with Columbus Lakeview will begin at 3:45pm with Boys to follow.
    The FFA Alumni Spaghetti Feed has been rescheduled for February 10th. No times have been set yet.
    The Auctions scheduled for tomorrow during the Lakeview games will proceed corresponding with the new game times.

Sports

Editorials

  • Thank Goodness It’s Friday the 13th

    Friday, January 13, 2017 3:05 PM
    Happy Friday the 13th! I like to do a holiday column whenever a holiday rolls around. Except, Friday the 13th isn't a holiday.
    Except, it kinda is.

  • Mind Your P’s and Q’s and X’s and O’s

    Friday, January 13, 2017 3:04 PM
    Sportsmanship.

  • Something in the Water?

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 3:44 PM
    Up until this Winter sports season, only 5 wrestlers in the history of Fairbury high school had cracked the 100 career win mark. Fairbury has had it’s fair share of success on the mats over the years, but this exclusive club had few members. That was until Derek Garfield, head coach of the Jeff wrestling team came in three years ago with his passion for the sport, that in turn has spilled out to his teams over the years. Achieving the 100 win mark is nothing easy, it takes years of hard work.

Obituaries

  • EmmaLee Vonderfecht

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 3:25 PM
    EmmaLee (Wittler) Vonderfecht, of Hastings, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, at her home.    

  • Vera Monroe

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 3:23 PM
    Vera “Jurgena” Monroe, 91, of Palm Bay, Fla., died Jan. 2, 2017.

  • Joseph Placek

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 3:22 PM
    Joseph William Placek “Joe Bill”, 80, of Swanton passed away on Jan. 1. He was born Nov. 7, 1936 in Beatrice, Nebraska to William and Lydia (Houser) Placek .
Fairbury Community Concert on 12.19.16
Monday, January 16, 2017
Event Calendar

January 2017

This Week's Events

SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS
 
SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS at 11:29 AM on 9/16/2016
Start Time: 9/16/2016 11:29:00 AM
End Time: 2/28/2017 4:00:00 PM
SELF HELP DIVORCE CLINICS Presented by Legal Aid of Nebraska Clinic locations Cheyenne County District Courthouse 1000 10th Ave., Sidney NE 69162 (308) 254-2814 Jefferson County District Courthouse 411 4th Street Fairbury, NE 68352 on the second floor. (402) 729-6807 What You Need to Bring The Nebraska Supreme Court’s Self-Help Simple Divorce Forms Q: How Do I Get the Forms? A: Go to the “Nebraska Judicial Branch” website. Click on the “Self-Help” menu, and then on “Families & Children.” Choose from “Simple Divorce –No Children” or “Simple Divorce-With Children.” Print out the forms and instructions and bring them with you. Learn how to present your case in Court! Sign up at the Clerk of District Court’s Office. Clinic Dates September: Tuesday, September 6th with follow-up class on October 11th October: Tuesday October 4th with follow-up class on November 8th November: Tuesday November 15th with follow-up class on December 27th December: Tuesday December 6th with follow-up class on January 17th January: Tuesday January 24th with follow-up class on February 28th CLINIC TIMES All the Clinics will start at 3:00 p.m. and end by 4:30
FHS 1962 Reunion
 
FHS 1962 Reunion at 4:28 PM on 1/3/2017
Start Time: 1/3/2017 4:28:00 PM
End Time: 3/5/2017 12:00:00 AM
Fairbury High School class of 1962. A gathering of members and spouses will be held in AZ March 3, 4, 5, 2017. For details please contact Kathy Weichels 406 855 8296 or email mtweichels@yahoo.com
Learning Frontiers
 
Learning Frontiers at 3:20 PM on 1/11/2017
Start Time: 1/11/2017 3:20:00 PM
End Time: 1/31/2017 12:00:00 AM
Learning Frontiers for pre-K to grade 3. UNL researchers are partnering with local communities to learn about factors that promote early learning and support development in working with families with young children preparing to start kindergarten in the fall. Participating families can receive up to $300. To take part in the Learning Frontiers: contact Amanda Witte at (402) 472-2490 or awitte2@unl.edu.
“Triage and the First Responder”
 
“Triage and the First Responder” at 3:20 PM on 1/11/2017
Start Time: 1/11/2017 3:20:00 PM
End Time: 1/27/2017 12:00:00 AM
is a course designed for anyone who comes upon a scene where multiple injuries and/or fatalities happen. The course is being offered at no charge on Friday evening, Jan. 27, at the Crete Area Medical Center, 2910 Betten Drive, in Crete. The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and offers two hours of CEUs. Participants may register at the door, or visit the MRC website at http://www.southeastnebraskamrc.org.
